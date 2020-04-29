Investigation into longtime Newman Center monsignor confirms sexual advances to students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An investigation into Monsignor Leonard Kalin, longtime pastor at the Newman Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus who died in 2008, confirmed his use of alcohol and cigarettes, frequent casino visits and “occasional” sexual advances to students, according to the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.

In a letter to church members Wednesday, Archbishop George Lucas said the investigation into allegations against Kalin -- which focused on his leadership style and the culture he promoted at the Newman Center -- had been completed.

“We share these results today with our brothers and sisters in Christ to continue to build a culture of vigilance within the diocese," the letter said. "We are also incredibly grateful to all those who came forward to share their experiences as part of the investigation.”

Allegations against Kalin surfaced in August 2018, accusing him of sexual misconduct with seminary students and others.

The diocese hired an independent private investigator, who reviewed personnel files and conducted more than 35 in-person interviews to reach his conclusions.