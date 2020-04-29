Investigation into longtime Newman Center monsignor confirms sexual advances to students

An investigation into Monsignor Leonard Kalin, longtime pastor at the Newman Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus who died in 2008, confirmed his use of alcohol and cigarettes, frequent casino visits and “occasional” sexual advances to students, according to the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.
In a letter to church members Wednesday, Archbishop George Lucas said the investigation into allegations against Kalin -- which focused on his leadership style and the culture he promoted at the Newman Center -- had been completed.
“We share these results today with our brothers and sisters in Christ to continue to build a culture of vigilance within the diocese," the letter said. "We are also incredibly grateful to all those who came forward to share their experiences as part of the investigation.”
Allegations against Kalin surfaced in August 2018, accusing him of sexual misconduct with seminary students and others.
The diocese hired an independent private investigator, who reviewed personnel files and conducted more than 35 in-person interviews to reach his conclusions.
“Among other findings, the investigator’s report indicates that Msgr. Kalin’s leadership style was demanding and authoritarian, and his use of alcohol, cigarettes and frequent visits to casinos was confirmed,” the letter said. “The investigation also revealed that Msgr. Kalin did on occasion make sexual advances against some college students and seminarians.”
The letter also identifies steps taken to refine the diocese’s safe environment policies including the creation of a ministerial conduct board and a clergy code of conduct, and a new servant ministers program designed to assist priests with personal and professional growth.
In April 2019, the diocese released names of nine former priests -- three of them now dead -- facing substantiated allegations that they sexually abused minors. The names were compiled by a four-person task force convened in October by Bishop James Conley to conduct an outside review of past abuse.
At the same time, the diocese also released a sweeping set of policies to try to prevent future abuse, along with an announcement of a separate investigation involving Kalin.
In December, the diocese announced that Conley had taken a leave of absence after being diagnosed with depression, anxiety, insomnia and tinnitus. Lucas is handling administrative duties for the Lincoln diocese in Conley's absence.
The Rev. Nicolas Kipper, director of communications for the diocese, said in a news release that anyone affected by their experience with Kalin and needing assistance should contact the Diocese of Lincoln for assistance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!