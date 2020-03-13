Human trafficking and child exploitation seminar March 22

The Friendship Force Service/Diversity Committee will host an informational seminar on "Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation" from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.

The program will begin from the international perspective. A short video, “Not My Life,” will be shown. Filmed on five continents, in a dozen countries, the video takes the viewer into a world where millions of children are exploited through an astonishing array of practices, including forced labor, begging, domestic servitude, sex tourism and child soldiering.

An examination of the local problem will follow. Paul Yates from “I’ve Got A Name” will discuss sex trafficking in Nebraska and the Lincoln area. According to “I’ve Got A Name,” 900 girls are sold for sex in Nebraska every month. “I’ve Got A Name” is a local organization committed to generating awareness of the problem and organizing action against it.

Everyone is invited. There will be no charge, and parking is available.

For additional information, contact Linda Kisstler at ljkisstler@hotmail.com or Nancy Comer at nrcomer43@gmail.com.

