'Hope is blossoming' — Worshippers back in pews for Easter services a year after COVID-19 forced them online

Last April, the Rev. Melodie Jones Pointon stood in front of an iPhone at Eastridge Presbyterian Church to record Good Friday and Easter services. This Easter is a far cry from 2020, Jones Pointon says, but the church will still be cautious — it's holding services outside.

"Thinking back on that now and being able to worship in a parking lot with 75 people is a world away from where we were. I think that gives me hope, as well," she said. "I think people are coming back, and they do want to be together."

Jones Pointon recognizes the Easter messages of new life and redemption have more weight this year, with the promise of a post-pandemic world on the horizon.

"I think one of the things that the last year taught me is that hope comes in waves. Sometimes my hope is greater and sometimes it's not so great, but always knowing there is some hope has really kept us going," she said. "And right now, it feels like hope is blossoming."

Marilyn Larson was eager to get back in a pew at First-Plymouth last month after receiving her second vaccine dose. Larson, 67, serves on a women's board at the church and missed going to an in-person service every Sunday, a tradition she grew up with. Easter at First-Plymouth, she said, is typically a grand affair, with thousands of people streaming into the church in a usual year.