Holy Trinity Festival extends artist application deadline

The deadline for Nebraska artists to apply to exhibit art at the Holy Trinity Arts Festival has been extended to Tuesday, March 15.

The Holy Trinity Arts Festival will take place Saturday, May 14, at the Church of the Holy Trinity campus, 6001 A St. Holy Trinity welcomes Nebraska artists representing all visual media (painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, fiber, ceramics, jewelry, glass, leather, metal, wood, sculpture, mixed media) to apply and ultimately participate in this inaugural arts event.

Nebraska artists may apply by submitting an application/jury fee (due March 15 by 5 p.m.) and thumb drive with 10 representative images, along with a list of titles and mediums, to: Director: Holy Trinity Arts Festival, Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510.

For festival information and artist applications, visit holytrinityartsfestival.com. Artists will be selected by a jury and notified of their selection by March 25.

Direct any questions to holytrinityartsfestival@gmail.com or 402-432-5296.

