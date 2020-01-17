Holle new head of East Lincoln 210 Masonic Lodge

Adam Holle was installed as master for the coming year of East Lincoln Lodge No. 210 of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons Jan. 12 at the Masonic Temple, 2700 S St.

Other elected officers installed were Nathan Abshire, senior warden; Joel Green, senior steward; Mark Reece, senior deacon; and Bill Hayes, tyler.

East Lincoln Lodge 210 meets monthly on first Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at 2700 S St. Chartered in 1892, the lodge has 183 members. There are more than 13,000 members in about 125 communities in Nebraska.

Freemasonry has nearly 2 million members in the U.S. and is the oldest and largest fraternal organization in the world. It is based on the lessons of living a life of brotherhood and high moral standards as portrayed symbolically in the work of stonemasons who built the cathedrals, abbeys and castles of Europe.

Masonic lodges across Nebraska support local youth, community projects and humanitarian efforts including a statewide blood drive, the Child Identification Program and scholarships.

In 2020, East Lincoln Lodge 210 will support area youth through scholarships, donations and community service.

