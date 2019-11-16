Waverly Community Library’s ninth annual Holiday Home Tour will take place Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1-4 p.m.
Homes on the tour this year include:
City of Waverly
Tom and Lisa French, 9551 Oxford Ave.; Jennifer and John Lewis, 9511 N. 143rd St.; Anne Bremer, 14340 Danvers St.; and Sue Eckley, 10010 N. 149th St.
North of Waverly
You have free articles remaining.
Pat and Wayne Heather, 12500 Mill Road; and Dixi and Rusty Wellman, 12600 Mill Road.
After the tour, participants are invited to the Waverly Community Library at 11120 N. 141st St. for refreshments, a craft fair and a basket raffle.
Tickets are available at Russ’s Market Express, Hilltop Salon and Stacy's Barber Shop in Waverly. The day of the tour, tickets will be available at the Waverly Library and the tour homes. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds support the library.
For further information, call 402-560-7920.