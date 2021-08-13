Heidelberger to become First Lutheran's lead pastor

The Rev. Erin Heidelberger will be installed as lead pastor at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St., during the 5:30 p.m. worship service Saturday, Aug. 21, and at the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday, Aug. 22.

For the safety and well-being of all, face masks are required in the Sanctuary at this time for all but the youngest worshipers. Sunday worship services are livestreamed on First Lutheran Church’s Facebook page and can be accessed at flclincoln.org.

Born in Grand Island and raised in Brookings, South Dakota, Heidelberger earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and Political Science from South Dakota State University in 1996, and a Graduate Diploma of Christian Studies from Regent College in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2005.

She served as a pastoral intern at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Spokane, Washington, earned a Master of Divinity degree from Luther Seminary in 2014 and was called to ministry at Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, South Dakota, in 2015.

Prior to ordained ministry, Heidelberger’s varied career experiences included university admissions, church youth work and administration at a national fish hatchery, all of which helped shape her leadership style.