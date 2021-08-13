Heidelberger to become First Lutheran's lead pastor

The Rev. Erin Heidelberger will be installed as lead pastor at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St., during the 5:30 p.m. worship service Saturday, Aug. 21, and at the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday, Aug. 22.
For the safety and well-being of all, face masks are required in the Sanctuary at this time for all but the youngest worshipers. Sunday worship services are livestreamed on First Lutheran Church’s Facebook page and can be accessed at flclincoln.org.
Born in Grand Island and raised in Brookings, South Dakota, Heidelberger earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and Political Science from South Dakota State University in 1996, and a Graduate Diploma of Christian Studies from Regent College in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2005.
She served as a pastoral intern at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Spokane, Washington, earned a Master of Divinity degree from Luther Seminary in 2014 and was called to ministry at Zion Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, South Dakota, in 2015.
Prior to ordained ministry, Heidelberger’s varied career experiences included university admissions, church youth work and administration at a national fish hatchery, all of which helped shape her leadership style.
“Pastor Erin is joyful and authentic, open and honest, energetic -- yet calming, a vision-caster who’s eager to roll up her sleeves and get to work, fully aware that ministry is not about the efforts of one person,” said Steve Eicher, First Lutheran Call Committee chair.
Eicher continued, “Pastor Erin’s sermons offer a balance of hope and honesty that’s grounded in the unconditional grace and mercy of God through Christ. She proclaims God’s love for all, without exception.”
Said Heidelberger, “First Lutheran Church’s welcome statement told me that this congregation wants to live out and demonstrate God’s grace with purpose and intention. What a blessing it is to join this ministry!”
Addressing current community needs, Heidelberger reflected, “There is always something in our world that wearies us. Whether it’s a global pandemic or the demands of our daily work lives, we are under pressure to measure up, to do the right thing and not the wrong thing. The church must always offer the message that God’s grace is freely given, even before we can do anything about it.”
Heidelberger, her spouse, Cory, and daughter, Kasia, enjoy hiking, biking, gardening, traveling and spending time with their aggressively friendly Labradoodle, Ezra.