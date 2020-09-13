Handwritten chapters coming together to create Nebraska Corona Bible

“It's really more, 'hey, I have paper. I have a way to write,' and they can be part of that," he said. "So I hoped it would take off really because I think these are times to be creative. These are times to do things differently. And I think it's also to do church differently, in nontraditional ways.”

Copying a chapter out of the Bible isn’t seen by some as creative. But, in Dummermuth’s view, it is a meditative, creative effort that echoes the past, much like other activities that can be done at home that have become popular during the pandemic.

“Some people took up canning and sourdough — there's a rediscovery of very old technologies,” Dummermuth said. “I see this kind of in that venue as well. ... It is ancient, right?"

He said people were copying Scripture for thousands of years, often doing it secluded in their cells, which conjures up images of the pandemic lockdown last spring.

"I was just fascinated by the thought, you know, that there was this monk in the seventh century, and he would sit in his cell and copy a writing that we still have today."