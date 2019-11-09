{{featured_button_text}}

A “Grief and the Holiday Season” workshop will be offered by Lisa Borchardt, LCSW, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6-7 p.m. at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

A small group will gather to help ease the grief and pain that some feel as the holiday season approaches. Share ways to cope and discuss traditions during the season.

The workshop is free. Register in advance by contacting addie@firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7550. For additional information, call 402-476-7565 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.

