German Christmas service offered Dec. 12
Family at German Christmas service

(Front, from left) Brothers Callan and Camden Scribner with (back, from left) their great-grandmother Gisela Niebuhr and grandmother Karen Scribner at a previous German Christmas service at Friedens Lutheran Church. Karen Scribner is the song leader for the German service.

Fröhliche Weihnachten! Everyone is invited to a German Christmas service of words and songs in English and German on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 540 D St.

The Rev. Michael Melchizedek will provide the German dialogue, and Pastor Bud Christenson will provide the English dialogue at this free family event.

Health department COVID-19 public health directives will be followed with plenty of seating in the sanctuary and balcony, and hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes throughout.

The service will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/friedenslincoln.

Cookies and drinks will be served after the service. For more information, call the church at 402-476-3888, visit friends.org or see the Friendens Lincoln Facebook page.

