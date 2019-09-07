First Christian Church, 430 S. 16th St., will continue its 150th anniversary celebration with a worship service led by Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) General Minister and President Rev. Teresa Hord Owens at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The service is open to all, and everyone is encouraged to celebrate with the congregation.
First Christian Church was established in 1869 in the newly formed state and was one of the first autonomous, or self-governing, congregations in Lincoln. Church members have used that self-governance over the years to grow in their faith, including a congregational vote to become an “open and affirming” congregation, welcoming all, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, to be full members of the congregation.
This worship event is just one of many that the congregation is hosting to help celebrate their 150th anniversary. For more information about First Christian Church and the anniversary celebration, see FCCLincoln.org.