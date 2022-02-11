 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galloway named bishop of Pioneer Ward

  • 0

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called Thomas K. Galloway as bishop of the Pioneer Ward in Lincoln. Bishop Galloway is an owner of Husker Refuse.

Galloway’s previous church service includes leadership positions as young men’s president, elders quorum president, bishopric counselor and stake high council member.

He is married to Suzanne L. Galloway, and they have six children, ages 6 to 17.

Bishop Galloway serves with his two counselors – James Andrew Janssen, a financial advisor with Insource Financial Advisors, and Michael E. Thoming, senior project manager for Q2 Software.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News