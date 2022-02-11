Galloway named bishop of Pioneer Ward

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called Thomas K. Galloway as bishop of the Pioneer Ward in Lincoln. Bishop Galloway is an owner of Husker Refuse.

Galloway’s previous church service includes leadership positions as young men’s president, elders quorum president, bishopric counselor and stake high council member.

He is married to Suzanne L. Galloway, and they have six children, ages 6 to 17.

Bishop Galloway serves with his two counselors – James Andrew Janssen, a financial advisor with Insource Financial Advisors, and Michael E. Thoming, senior project manager for Q2 Software.

