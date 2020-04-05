From sanctuary to home screens: Church in the time of coronavirus

When the Revs. Greg Bouvier and Jim Keck step into their respective pulpits Sunday, they’ll be preaching to rows of unoccupied pews, sanctuaries emptied by the coronavirus pandemic.
But their words will find their way to the congregations of Sheridan Lutheran Church and First-Plymouth Congregational Church, respectively, via the internet.
Parishioners can safely receive messages of comfort, guidance, perseverance and faith from the safety of their own homes, thanks to livestreamed sermons.
Some churches, like First-Plymouth, have been livestreaming their services for a few years. But Keck said preaching over the last few weeks has been a far-from-normal experience.
“It’s an eerie feeling; it’s like staring into the abyss,” Keck said. “You’re standing there preaching alone, staring into a camera lens. The whole act of preaching is to connect with people, and there’s no one there. … It definitely changes your sense of time, too. When I’m in a roomful of people, I’ve usually got a sense of how long I’ve been talking. There, I lose my sense of linear time.”
At Sheridan Lutheran, Bouvier is attempting to directly transfer the in-church experience to the screens at home.
“What we’re trying to do is provide a service that is basically the same as what we would be providing if people were here, like they are looking through a window into the service,” Bouvier said. “We believe that normalcy is what people are asking for right now.”
There's nothing normal about the world today. Social distancing and staying in have taken the place of social gathering and the fellowship that comes from a Sunday service.
And as the Christian religion embarks on Holy Week, which culminates next Sunday with Easter — the day that most embodies the core beliefs of Christianity — it's more important than ever to find that normalcy, Bouvier said.
“We’re trying to not just be COVID-19 and coronavirus; people are overwhelmed with that,” Bouvier said. “But we’ve been going through Lent, and we’ve been talking about pain and suffering. This is really a painful time. So exactly what we would be talking about is very applicable to what people are going through today.”
Keck said it would be impossible — and foolish — to ignore the pandemic.
“As one great theologian said, ‘Any preacher worth their salt is preaching with a newspaper in one hand and a Bible in the other,’” Keck said. “So it’s all COVID-19 in some form."
In the early days of the pandemic, Keck said his job was to provide parishioners with a sense of comfort and the need to care for others. It became easy as the list of local heroes — those in the medical profession and others charged with caring for the elderly among them — grew and presented the community with individuals to emulate.
The focus is now changed, he said, to the collective mental health of Lincoln, which has been worn thin by the medical mandate to isolate.
“Right now, much of what I’m preaching is dealing with the mental health aspect of this," Keck said. "Pastors are concerned about a real rise in anxiety and depression, not to mention the hardships of unemployment and not having any money.”
Not all online services are from large sanctuaries shot with professional equipment. The Rev. Justin Fulton, executive director of Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska, has been streaming Mass twice a week from a small chapel using his iPad.
“Our diocese was one of the first ones to say, ‘Sorry, folks, we’re going to have to close the doors to the church,’” Fulton said. “So (the livestream) was kind of directed by the diocese.
"You have an obligation to keep in touch with the people; find a way to do it."
Fulton’s homilies have been drawing on the biblical record of the Israelites, having escaped from Egypt, wandering in the wilderness for 40 years before moving on to their homeland and of their captivity in Babylon.
“This has happened before,” Fulton said. “All that stuff in the Bible isn’t just history. It’s what you have to do in your life. It makes faith a little simpler, a little more direct.”
For Bouvier, the livestreaming and messages are about more than just conveying what would have been done in church had the virus not occurred.
“People look heavenward when they’re struggling,” Bouvier said. “They’re looking heavenward now, asking, 'What does this all mean?' It’s a little too shallow for me to say it will all be OK.”
Rather, Bouvier said, his aim is to “try to is help people have that (spiritual) experience in the world.”
For example, Bouvier said, he has encouraged families to either order takeout from a restaurant or prepare a meal and eat together, like a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, but with a spiritual intent.
“We believe that Jesus shows up when we gather in that special way,” he said. “Communion is that kind of gathering here. But you don’t have to come in to have it. … We could give you a fish, have communion in the parking lot or something like that. Or we could teach you to fish, to use the skills you’ve learned at church.
“You don’t need to come to us and get your spirituality. You’ve been coming for years to be around other people and find that spirituality. When you’re alone, you need the sense of God’s presence with you. You’ve got that. Now is the time you use that faith formation.”
Streaming is also being used to replace other annual Easter events that have been canceled.
Southview Baptist Church had to call off its Easter play after a 30-year run. It is instead streaming the video of last year's play on its website. And several churches plan to use video of kids with palm leaves in their Palm Sunday streams.
Church is about more than preaching and listening to the choir, Keck said. At its heart it is about community and people coming together.
That can’t happen physically for a while. But, he said, it can happen virtually with prayer and study groups meeting online, as is occurring at First-Plymouth.
“All the 85-year-olds are suddenly Zoom experts, and it’s working,” Keck said. “I’m really getting a kick out of how digitally savvy these elderly people are getting.”
The Cathedral of the Risen Christ has also found a way to safely bring parishioners to the church for confession. It has created a drive-thru confessional in the parking lot where, ordinarily, it would be holding its annual fish frys.
On Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., parishioners can drive up to the confessional, a tent, speak with a priest, then drive off without leaving their car or getting closer than 6 feet.
On Easter, parking lots also will become sanctuaries of sorts as many churches are planning to offer a blessing to families and individuals who gather there in their cars.
While closing churches has been a hardship to many, Fulton said, there is an evangelical silver lining to the coronavirus-created cloud.
“From a spiritual perspective, I think more people are being exposed to the Gospel than there were a couple months ago,” Fulton said. “I just heard from a guy who had fallen away for 23 years and is coming back to the church. For every story like his, there has to be hundreds more out there.”
Keck agreed with Fulton, with a slightly different view.
Many people, he said, are indulging in the American tradition of church shopping, a process made easier when they can view streams from two or three churches on a Sunday without getting up from their couches.
And, he predicted, they’ll continue to have that opportunity to watch multiple services, even after churches reopen.
“This will never go back,” Keck said. “The churches that have engaged people online for the first time over the last month, that’s not going to go away. And that’s a good thing.”
