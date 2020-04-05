From sanctuary to home screens: Church in the time of coronavirus

For Bouvier, the livestreaming and messages are about more than just conveying what would have been done in church had the virus not occurred.

“People look heavenward when they’re struggling,” Bouvier said. “They’re looking heavenward now, asking, 'What does this all mean?' It’s a little too shallow for me to say it will all be OK.”

Rather, Bouvier said, his aim is to “try to is help people have that (spiritual) experience in the world.”

For example, Bouvier said, he has encouraged families to either order takeout from a restaurant or prepare a meal and eat together, like a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, but with a spiritual intent.

“We believe that Jesus shows up when we gather in that special way,” he said. “Communion is that kind of gathering here. But you don’t have to come in to have it. … We could give you a fish, have communion in the parking lot or something like that. Or we could teach you to fish, to use the skills you’ve learned at church.

“You don’t need to come to us and get your spirituality. You’ve been coming for years to be around other people and find that spirituality. When you’re alone, you need the sense of God’s presence with you. You’ve got that. Now is the time you use that faith formation.”