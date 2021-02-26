Friday is World Day of Prayer

World Day of Prayer, sponsored by Church Women United of Lincoln, will take place Friday, March 5, but will be a little different this year.

Since groups are encouraged not to gather for an in-person service, the women are asking everyone (including men) to pray every hour on the hour that day.

Women from the country of Vanuatu, a chain of islands in the southwest Pacific Ocean, have prepared a service with the theme “Build on a Strong Foundation” for inspiration this year.

For more information about this service or suggestions for prayer, contact Connie Karges, a member of the local CWU Chapter, at 402-488-2418.

