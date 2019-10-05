Freedoms Fest is a collaborative effort for the second Friday art walk between South of Downtown Community Development Organization and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Social Practice Coalition (UNLSPC) to encourage our neighbors to see the value of their own perspectives and understand the significance of their votes.
The South of Downtown focus area has the lowest income in the city and some of the lowest voter turnout and registered voters. Too often, our most vulnerable citizens are not being heard. Freedoms Fest is a celebration and encouragement to know your rights and exercise them.
Activities will include voter registration, a poetry reading by Angel Garcia, kid-friendly interactive activities, and screen printing stations organized by UNLSPC artists featuring designs of their own creation. Participants will be able to screen print T-shirts, yard signs, and fabric or paper items they bring with them. UNLSPC members' designs celebrate social justice and the power of individual voices. All activities are free!
Artists include: Chance Allen, Stacy Asher, Matt Carlson, Hannah Demma, Amanda Huckins, Isaiah Erin Jones, Terry Ratzlaff and Aaron Sutherlen.
Civic Nebraska and Nebraska Appleseed will sell and display their poster series on civic engagement for this special event.
And, David Manzanares will reveal his mural on the south side of the South of Downtown Art Hub.
As always, the block will be lit up with activity for the second Friday art walk with fresh music and local art. There will be food for sale from JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine, Pepe's Bistro will serve vegan and vegetarian food, and Community Crops will bring out its veggie van on the corner of 11th and B streets with healthy local produce.