Focus on what's meaningful to avoid holiday stress

A pandemic is enough to drive each of us absolutely crazy, let alone being advised to remain home and also shop local. Do we order online and hope the goods are delivered under the cover of dark when no one is watching? Or do we shop at odd hours hoping the only store occupants are ourselves and the salesclerk? Is a “fake” tree better for the environment? Will the commercial with the man buying a truck for himself and an SUV for his wife run ad nauseum? Where DOES he work anyhow? Will there be enough flour and sugar to make cookies for the limited number of relatives who arrive? Are there extra masks in the house? Will gifts obtained in covert operations, hidden, and now lost be found in time to slide under the tree? Will God forgive naughty words uttered while furiously wrapping presents for mailing? Will it snow? If not, will Dec. 25 feel like Christmas?