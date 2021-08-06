First-Plymouth to host back-to-school event Aug. 11

First-Plymouth Congregational Church will host a “Last Summer Courtyard Blast with a Back-to-School Blessing” Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the church’s courtyard, 2000 D St.

This special evening will feature live music from the AM/FM band, food trucks from Nitro Burger and Kona Ice, balloon animals from Colorful Magic by Bruce, and an inspiring message from Pastors Dr. Jim Keck and Juan Carlos Huertas.

A Back-to-School Backpack Blessing will take place for all who are returning to pre-school through college this fall. All ages are welcome.

Here's the schedule:

• 5:30-6:30 p.m. - dinner (freewill donations) and desserts.

• 5:30-6:45 p.m. - live musical entertainment by the AM/FM band, complimentary balloon animals and more.

• 6-6:20 p.m. - Mid-week worship with Dr. Jim Keck and the Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas and the AM/FM band's performance. A Back-to-School backpack blessing will be held. Everyone will receive a keepsake water bottle with the blessing.

Bring a lawn chair and join in, rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

For more information, call 402-476-7565 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0