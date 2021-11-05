First-Plymouth to celebrate carillon restoration with concert

A carillon concert celebrating completion of the restoration of First-Plymouth Church’s carillon is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at 20th and D streets.

The hour-long concert is free and open to the public. First-Plymouth’s Music and Fine Arts Board will serve cake and coffee as the tower bells jubilantly ring once again.

First-Plymouth’s carillon has been under major renovation since June. The Verdin Bell Co. of Cincinnati, Ohio, was contracted to do the restoration.

The project included repairing and updating the console and transmission system that connects the bells to the instrument, replacing some of the bell clappers and annealing the remainder of the clappers to extend their life, repairing the umbrella system that protects the console from moisture, and refurbishing the bell frame that has corrosion concerns.

First-Plymouth’s carillonneur Kathie Johnson will be joined by Jacob Mason and Jeremy Spale at the concert. The program will feature pieces written and arranged by former carillonneurs from First-Plymouth along with several pieces by early notable carillonneurs.