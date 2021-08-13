First-Plymouth’s gospel series starts Sunday

First-Plymouth Church will offer a series of three gospel worship services Aug. 15, 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at 20th and D Streets.

The Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, new to First-Plymouth’s clergy team and to Lincoln, will lead the sessions, which are designed to leverage uplifting gospel worship to joyfully strive for a better world.

The Plymouth Choir, under the direction of Minister of Music Tom Trenney and Associate Minister of Music Ariel Merivil, will perform inspiring gospel songs.

The word “gospel” means “good news” and can refer to the entire teaching and revelation of Christ, and to the first four books in the New Testament of the Bible. “Gospel truth” is sometimes used to refer to a set of principles and beliefs, or a thing that is absolutely true. It also refers to a style of African American song that evolved from traditional spirituals.

“This series will incorporate all of these meanings and expressions in worship experiences designed to move and uplift all toward justice, joy, inclusion, peace and love,” Huertas said.