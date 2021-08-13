First-Plymouth’s gospel series starts Sunday

First-Plymouth Church will offer a series of three gospel worship services Aug. 15, 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at 20th and D Streets.
The Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, new to First-Plymouth’s clergy team and to Lincoln, will lead the sessions, which are designed to leverage uplifting gospel worship to joyfully strive for a better world.
The Plymouth Choir, under the direction of Minister of Music Tom Trenney and Associate Minister of Music Ariel Merivil, will perform inspiring gospel songs.
The word “gospel” means “good news” and can refer to the entire teaching and revelation of Christ, and to the first four books in the New Testament of the Bible. “Gospel truth” is sometimes used to refer to a set of principles and beliefs, or a thing that is absolutely true. It also refers to a style of African American song that evolved from traditional spirituals.
“This series will incorporate all of these meanings and expressions in worship experiences designed to move and uplift all toward justice, joy, inclusion, peace and love,” Huertas said.
“As a community of faith, we are claiming the power of gospel to speak to us, to convict us – to mess with us,” Huertas continued. “This series is about liberating and empowering individuals in a new and joyful way.”
Worship would be incomplete without music, through which the community proclaims the faith in truth, said Merivil.
“Music allows us to feel and express the truth within us,” he said. “My hope and my prayer is that our gospel music in worship will help the community connect more deeply with what the Spirit is calling us to do, even if it makes them a little uncomfortable. This is all about experiencing liberation and joy from a deep place in unity with one another.”
For more information, visit www.firstplymouth.org.