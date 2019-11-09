First-Plymouth Church’s Wednesday Night Live series continues from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 with “Climate Change: It’s Real, So Let’s Get Real,” with the Rev. Patrick Messer, associate minister, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
The service begins with Christian worship, live rock music, a short sermon, the Eucharist, and then Messer's program with time for questions and answers.
Each Wednesday Night Live program includes a $6 dinner from 5-6 p.m. in Pilgrim Hall, followed by “Worship and Wisdom” in the sanctuary. Programs and classes for adults, as well as programs and activities for children and youth of all ages, will be offered from 6:45-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
Wednesday Night Live is open to the public. For more information, go to firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.