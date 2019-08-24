First-Plymouth Church’s “First-Plymouth Presents” series returns to Brewsky’s Bar & Grill, 201 N. Eighth St. in the Haymarket, this Sunday, Aug. 25. “Presents” begins at 6:30 p.m. with live music by Barry’s House Band. The program “Marching in El Paso” begins at 7 p.m. with Pastors Patrick Messer and Jim Keck.
Just one month ago, clergy of different faith traditions joined people from all walks of life at the border for a nonviolent disruption of a migrant detention center in El Paso, Texas. Come hear Pastor Patrick Messer, associate minister at First-Plymouth, share stories from the front lines, dissect the hatred manifest in the mass shooting there one week later, and offer a big picture perspective as to why immigration policy requires such urgency now.
You don’t always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to enjoy music and a sermon. You can also have food and a beer in a bar while listening to an inspiring message.
“’First-Plymouth Presents’ offers thoughtful dialogue about an important topic of our time with social time, a fun band and a cash bar added into the mix,” explained Messer. “This is a great opportunity for people who would not stop by a church, but love the big questions about life, love and soul. All are welcome.”
First-Plymouth Congregational Church is located at 2000 D St. First-Plymouth is dedicated to its mission of increasing the love of God and neighbor. More information is available at firstplymouth.org or by calling 402-476-7565.