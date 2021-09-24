'First-Plymouth Presents' series returns Sunday

The First-Plymouth Congregational Church series “First-Plymouth Presents” returns Sunday, Sept. 26, at First-Plymouth Church’s courtyard, 2000 D St.

“Presents” begins at 5:30 p.m. with live music by the Shucks Brothers, along with free pizza and a cash bar from Backswing Brewery (for ages 21 and older). At 7 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Jim Keck, senior minister at First-Plymouth, and the Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, associate minister, will speak on how they almost didn’t become Christians.

“’First-Plymouth Presents’ offers thoughtful dialogue about an important topic of our time with social time, a fun band and a cash bar added into the mix,” said Huertas. “This is a great opportunity for people who would not stop by a church, but love the big questions about life, love and soul. All are welcome.”

For more information, see firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.

