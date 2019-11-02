First-Plymouth Church’s series, “First-Plymouth Presents,” returns Sunday, Nov. 3, downstairs at Brewsky’s Bar & Grill in the Haymarket, 201 N. Eighth St.
“Presents” begins at 6:30 p.m. with live music by the band “The Wildwoods,” followed by the program “An Atheist and Two Pastors Walk Into a Bar” at 7 p.m. with pastors Patrick Messer and Jim Keck with guest Clay Naff.
You don’t always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to enjoy music and a sermon. You can also have food and a beer while listening to an inspiring message.
“’First-Plymouth Presents’ offers thoughtful dialogue about an important topic of our time with social time, a fun band and a cash bar added into the mix,” said Messer. “This is a great opportunity for people who would not stop by a church, but love the big questions about life, love and soul. All are welcome.”
More information is available at firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.