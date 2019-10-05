A session for parents who want to raise their kids with a Christian spirituality that is grounded in good science will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.
The Rev. Molly Baskette will present “Bless This Mess: A Modern Guide to Faith and Parenting in a Chaotic World.” The presentation includes constructive tools for talking to kids about social justice, money, God, ethics, bullying, disabilities, bodies and sexuality. She will answer the question, “How do we raise kids who are tolerant, curious and honorable?”
Baskette will also present insights on how to serve others with joy, give generously and gratefully, and perhaps most importantly, learn how to stop being afraid while raising kids in an increasingly chaotic and sometimes scary world.
Baskette is a mother, spouse, recovering workaholic, cancer survivor, adventurous home cook and senior minister of First Church Berkeley United Church of Christ in California. A graduate of Dartmouth College and Yale Divinity School, she serves as a senior consultant for the Center for Progressive Renewal.
The event is free and open to the community. A freewill donation ($10 suggested) will be accepted at the door. Copies of Baskette’s book by the same name as her talk will be available to buy before and after the lecture. A book signing will follow the lecture.
Free child care for infants and toddlers is available on request by contacting Deb Comstock in advance at deb@firstplymouth.org.
For more information on First-Plymouth Congregational Church, visit firstplymouth.org.