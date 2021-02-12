First-Plymouth offers virtual climate change programs

Christianity and all the other world’s major religions call on people of faith to care for God’s creation as climate change threatens the planet, including human beings. First-Plymouth Church is offering two ways—a speaker series and a community book read—in February and March to help people of faith understand climate change issues and why they must take action.

“God’s creation can be seen as one grand cathedral on fire,” notes senior pastor Rev. Dr. Jim Keck. “It is vitally important that people of faith get involved.”

First-Plymouth members and members of other faith communities are invited to read "Cathedral on Fire: A Church Handbook for the Climate Crisis" by the Rev. Dr. Brooks Berndt. First-Plymouth is offering small group book discussions and inviting other faith communities to do the same.

"The author will kick off a four-session series on the impacts of climate change, and how and why people of faith can get involved," said Keck. "We’ll also address climate change and social justice, the future of energy and the City of Lincoln’s climate change plan."

Here is the speaker schedule:

Feb. 24 - Berndt will discuss his book;