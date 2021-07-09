First-Plymouth offers series on spiritual fluidity

First-Plymouth Church will offer a new series, “Spiritually Fluid, Multifaith and More,” presented by Dr. Leah Rediger of Doane University, online via Zoom on Tuesdays, July 13-Aug. 3, from 6-7 p.m.

It’s becoming more common for people to participate in aspects of more than one faith. What does this look like in practice? For those who practice more than one religion, what about this way of life is appealing or especially challenging?

During this “next level” interfaith exploration over a four-week session, participants will read and discuss Duane R. Bidwell’s “When One Religion Isn’t Enough: The Lives of Spiritually Fluid People.” Participants are asked to purchase the book before the first class.

The series is free; however, registration is required before the first class. Email addie@firstplymouth.org to register in advance for the Zoom link.

