First-Plymouth offers series on Christianity views in America

First-Plymouth Church will offer the new series “United States of Christianity,” presented by Dr. Max Perry Mueller, assistant professor of race and religion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who holds a PhD from Harvard University. This series will be offered online via Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27, Oct. 13, and Nov. 8 and 29.

America is at a crossroads: Poisoned politics. Racial awakenings. Cities drowning. Towns destroyed by fire. All while the nation, and the world, is sick and dying from a once-in-a-century pandemic.

America’s churches are at a crossroads, too. This five-part course studies cutting-edge ideas from a diverse set of cogent chroniclers of Christianity in America. Together, they diagnose America’s crises. While they don’t offer cures for the crises we confront, they do offer new (and renewed) Christian frames of caring for each other, our nation and ourselves.

Sept 13: “Everything Happens for a Reason” by Kate Bowler, our nation’s leading scholar on the prosperity gospel, who is also battling stage four cancer.

Sept 27: “In My Grandmother’s House: Black Women, Faith and the Stories We Inherit” by Yolanda Pierce, dean of Divinity, Howard University.