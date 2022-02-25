First-Plymouth offers new Sunday ‘FP South: Worship with a Beat’

Beginning Sunday, March 6, First-Plymouth Church will hold a new worship service each Sunday at noon in south Lincoln.

The service, which can best be described as “FP South: Worship with a Beat,” will take place at Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road.

The weekly service will focus on authentic stories, soul-driven community and engaged faith, said Pastor Juan Carlos Huertas. FP South services will be led by Huertas and Associate Minister of Music Ariel Merivil, and will feature a vibrant band and gifted singers.

“We're hoping that the music and worship at FP South will bring together diverse experiences in an authentic community that will enable us to share our unique stories and how those connect us in faith,” Merivil said.

For more information, visit firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.

