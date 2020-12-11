First-Plymouth offers drive-by Christmas event

“Love Looks Like This” will provide a drive-by option for those who enjoy Christmas lights and music. First-Plymouth Church will be specially lit for viewing from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 18-24 at 20th and D streets.
Highlights include a forest of trees, larger-than-life animal puppets, special lighting of the church and its carillon tower, and live music. A transmitter will enable viewers to tune in the music on a car radio.
“Our intent is to offer inspiration during this unique Christmas season, and to bring the community together in celebration of the message of light and hope,” said Senior Minister Jim Keck. “We invite anyone who feels moved to do so to make a free-will donation, which will go to CEDARS Home for Children. Especially during this season, love looks like all of us supporting the most vulnerable in our community.”
Free-will donations, which can be made online or through text giving, will be directed to CEDARS, an emergency shelter that has served thousands of children in southeast Nebraska over its 70-year history.
“The mission of CEDARS is a wonderful match with our church’s mission to increase the love of God and neighbor," said Keck. "Providing CEDARS with support from members of our congregation, and the broader Lincoln community, will help them achieve their goals of updating aging facilities in order to better care for children in peril.”
Financial gifts can be made to CEDARS by texting HolidayCEDARS2 to 71777, donating online at firstplymouth.org/lovelookslikethis, or by mailing a check (payable to CEDARS) to First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln, NE 68502.
Behind the scenes with the design team
Join event team members Mike Hillis, Sara Keene, Brad Buffum, Jill Hibbard and Patrick Bressman on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. via Zoom to hear about the design, concept and creation of the “Love Looks Like This” event. ZOOM link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86153319015.
For more information, call 402-476-7565 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!