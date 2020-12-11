First-Plymouth offers drive-by Christmas event

“Love Looks Like This” will provide a drive-by option for those who enjoy Christmas lights and music. First-Plymouth Church will be specially lit for viewing from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 18-24 at 20th and D streets.

Highlights include a forest of trees, larger-than-life animal puppets, special lighting of the church and its carillon tower, and live music. A transmitter will enable viewers to tune in the music on a car radio.

“Our intent is to offer inspiration during this unique Christmas season, and to bring the community together in celebration of the message of light and hope,” said Senior Minister Jim Keck. “We invite anyone who feels moved to do so to make a free-will donation, which will go to CEDARS Home for Children. Especially during this season, love looks like all of us supporting the most vulnerable in our community.”

Free-will donations, which can be made online or through text giving, will be directed to CEDARS, an emergency shelter that has served thousands of children in southeast Nebraska over its 70-year history.