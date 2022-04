First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. outside at church.

All children ages 1-12 years are welcome to join in the fun, hopping around First-Plymouth looking for eggs, solving riddles and gathering special treats.

Begin at the corner of 21st and E streets. Parking is available in the north parking lot. Bring your own basket. No registration required. Bring a canned food item or money to donate to the First-Plymouth Neighborhood Pantry.

