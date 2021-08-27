First-Plymouth Church to hold candlelight vigil in solidarity against sexual violence

First-Plymouth Congregational Church will hold a candlelight vigil of solidarity against sexual violence at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, in the church's courtyard at 20th and D streets.
The vigil is in support of all victims of sexual assault, their allies and all those who have been troubled by the recent events in our community. All are welcome. Masks are recommended.
For more information about First-Plymouth Church, visit www.firstplymouth.org.
