First-Plymouth Church sponsors clean energy series

Clean energy sources are key to meeting electricity needs while reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change. Two upcoming speakers will look at energy options and how they can help communities and individuals power their futures.

The first speaker will review various energy-generating and storage options, and the pros and cons of each, including costs and some options that may be surprising. The second speaker will focus on options for individuals who want to reduce their carbon footprints.

Both presentations will be offered free online from 6-7 p.m., the first on Wednesday, May 26, and the second on Thursday, June 17.

The May 26 speaker is Michael Wysession, an energy expert with Washington University in St. Louis, who will take a big-picture look at energy.

The June 17 speaker is Marc Shkolnick, Energy Services manager with Lincoln Electric System. He will offer specifics for individuals, including what actions offer the most returns and how to get started with solar panels and other technologies.

Both speakers are known for their abilities to translate science to broad audiences in engaging ways. Shkolnick’s presentation uses a fun, interactive Jeopardy-style game.