First-Plymouth carillon outdoor Christmas concert Sunday

First-Plymouth Church’s iconic carillon bells will ring out on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 1-1:30 p.m. for a free outdoor Christmas concert.
The concert will be performed by First-Plymouth carillonneur Kathie Johnson, and will feature a variety of beloved Christmas carols and tunes. To adhere to social distancing recommendations, attendees are asked to park their vehicles around the church campus and remain in their cars to listen to the outdoor concert.
First-Plymouth Congregational Church is located at 2000 D St. For more information, see firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!