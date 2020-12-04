 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First-Plymouth carillon outdoor Christmas concert Sunday
View Comments

First-Plymouth carillon outdoor Christmas concert Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Carillon Tower Tour

First-Plymouth's bell tower stands 171 feet above the church.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

First-Plymouth Church’s iconic carillon bells will ring out on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 1-1:30 p.m. for a free outdoor Christmas concert.

The concert will be performed by First-Plymouth carillonneur Kathie Johnson, and will feature a variety of beloved Christmas carols and tunes. To adhere to social distancing recommendations, attendees are asked to park their vehicles around the church campus and remain in their cars to listen to the outdoor concert.

First-Plymouth Congregational Church is located at 2000 D St. For more information, see firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News