First-Plymouth brings scientists to discuss climate change

The First-Plymouth Congregational Church Climate Action Team will bring two internationally known climate scientists to offer free talks this fall on why climate change is a values issue and how to talk about it, and on the latest climate science.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, Dr. Katharine Hayhoe will discuss why climate change is a values issue and whether the values relate to children and grandchildren, faith or something else. She’ll also share what she’s learned about how to have effective, respectful conversations about climate change.

“The most important thing we can do to fight climate change is talk about it,” says Hayhoe, a Texas Tech climate scientist, chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy, and a lead author of numerous reports on climate change.

Hayhoe has just published a new book, "Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World." As an Evangelical Christian, she is well-known for her ability to help individuals consider climate change as a values issue and bring hope and healing to a divisive topic.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Dr. Don Wilhite will review what climate scientists have learned about climate change in the last year and what that may tell us about the future. Wilhite, also a climate scientist, is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Professor Emeritus.