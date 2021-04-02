First Lutheran reaches across the miles to Kenyan

Musyoka enlisted the Rockwells’ help in scheduling appointments when he and other officials from the governor’s office visited Lincoln a few years ago. Both families are eager for Musyoka’s return to Lincoln to begin the PhD program, into which he has been accepted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, pending financial assistance.

Musyoka worships in person at First Lutheran when he is in Lincoln. When his home church in Kenya closed last fall due to COVID-19, the family joined First Lutheran members in worshiping online. Their relationship with the Rockwells and their experiences at First Lutheran have given Musyoka and his family chances to know practicing Christians in the U.S.

“Many people in Kenya believe that white people could not be Christian because they have money. ‘Why would they worship? Why believe in God? They have everything they need,’” Musyoka explained. “Instead, I see people who are reading the Bible and are passionate about their faith.”

As the Musyoka and Rockwell families demonstrate, time and distance need not be barriers to this welcome. In a world that longs for connections and good news, First Lutheran’s members are finding exciting opportunities to grow “family.”

