First Lutheran offers Gifts of Hope Market fundraiser online

The annual Gifts of Hope Market offered at First Lutheran Church began more than a decade ago. Its name back then — Shoulder to Shoulder Market — came from a Ugandan saying about how communities best work.

Gifts of Hope’s determination to reach beyond the walls of the congregation to bring wholeness and healing to the community continues. Each year, the December market offers many opportunities to think “outside the box” — in this case, traditional holiday gift boxes.

A full 100% of the Gifts of Hope Market proceeds leave First Lutheran Church to go to work locally, in the region and around the globe. More than $65,000 was raised in the past six years alone.

The 2020 market is a groundbreaking one. Gifts of Hope will take place online, using a 23-page interactive digital catalog available for browsing. From 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, the market will be open for purchases and donations.

Local shoppers can pick up their purchases at First Lutheran, 1551 S. 70th St., on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. Arrangements can be made for mailing purchases to a single U.S. address.