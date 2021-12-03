First Lutheran offers Gifts of Hope Alternative Gift Market

For more than 10 years, First Lutheran Church at 1551 S. 70th St. has offered a Gifts of Hope Alternative Gift Market that supports local and global nonprofit agencies. Not only can you gift your family and friends with your purchases, 100% of all the proceeds go directly to the nonprofit agency.

This year’s Gifts of Hope provides a hybrid of in-person and online shopping opportunities. The in-person event is on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m.-noon at First Lutheran Church. Shopping online begins at 8 a.m. today, Dec. 4, at https://first-lutheran-church-lincoln-ne.myshopify.com and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

Some of the gifts that will be featured at this year’s market include Fair Trade tea, coffee or chocolate, hot pads and towels to support ELCA World Hunger, fruit trees that will be a source of food and protect against erosion, educational opportunities for women in Liberia, and a birthday cake for a child at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach in Lincoln – just to name a few.

Areas addressed this year include hunger and homelessness, agricultural opportunities, health and wellness, and education and support, both locally and globally.

Agencies partnering this year with First Lutheran are Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, AMMPARO (Accompanying Migrant Minors with Protection, Advocacy, Representation and Opportunities), Mission Market Place, ELCA Good Gifts, Fair Trade, Water Comes to Life in Kenya, Centerpointe, Empowered by Light, PFLAG and the Dimensions Education Program.

