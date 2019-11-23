{{featured_button_text}}
FCLT Brass Trio

FCLT Brass Trio members are (from left) Dean Haist, trumpet; Ric Ricker, horn; and Nancy Vogt, trombone and euphonium.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The FCLT Brass Trio will present a Fall Concert Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St.

Dean Haist, trumpet; Ric Ricker, horn; and Nancy Vogt, trombone and euphonium, will perform works by William Watkins, Vaclav Nelhybel, M.S. Erickson, Kurt Sturznegger and Gina Gillie.

Freewill donations will be accepted to help with the cost of music, publicity and other expenses.

