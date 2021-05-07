 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FCLT Brass Trio to perform May 16
0 comments

FCLT Brass Trio to perform May 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FCLT Brass

FCLT Brass members are (from left) Dean Haist, trumpet; Ric Ricker, horn; and Nancy Vogt, trombone and euphonium.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The FCLT Brass will present a concert livestreamed from Christ United Methodist Church on the FCLT Brass Facebook page Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m. 

Dean Haist, trumpet; Ric Ricker, horn; and Nancy Vogt, trombone and euphonium, will perform works by Eugene Bozza, David Amram, Henry Wolking's "Americana" and Margaret Erickson's "Suite a Trois." 

For more information, contact FCLT Brass at 402-477-8008 or fclt@artsincorporated.org.

Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News