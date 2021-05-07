FCLT Brass Trio to perform May 16

The FCLT Brass will present a concert livestreamed from Christ United Methodist Church on the FCLT Brass Facebook page Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m.
Dean Haist, trumpet; Ric Ricker, horn; and Nancy Vogt, trombone and euphonium, will perform works by Eugene Bozza, David Amram, Henry Wolking's "Americana" and Margaret Erickson's "Suite a Trois."
For more information, contact FCLT Brass at 402-477-8008 or fclt@artsincorporated.org.
Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com.
