Fairview Cemetery tree screen fundraiser underway

The Wyuka Historical Foundation, in association with Wyuka Cemetery and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, is planning a cooperative planting of an evergreen screen at Fairview Cemetery, which is located at 84th and Adams streets and managed by Wyuka Cemetery. The Wyuka Historical Foundation is leading fundraising efforts for the project.
Fairview’s narrow property boundaries led to selecting a planting site on Mahoney Golf Course directly adjacent to the cemetery. Planned are a diverse array of evergreen trees like pine, fir and spruce species located to fit the micro-climate and screen golf course maintenance facilities.
At the north end of Fairview, native shrubs will screen the dog park and add wildlife habitat. Mahoney Golf Course personnel will mow around and water the proposed trees, which have a smaller than usual-sized planting stock that assures quick establishment.
“Fairview reminds us of the past and the rural place it once was near Havelock,” says Richard Sutton, a Wyuka Historical Foundation board member heading up the project. “Lincoln’s bustle now surrounds Fairview, but wandering about inside it brings us across old and new graves, veterans markers, glacial boulders and large, old trees. The graves will stay, but trees and their shade, wind-block and enclosure have a fixed life. Now is a good time to begin replanting Fairview Cemetery for the future.”
Donation checks should be payable to the Wyuka Historical Foundation with the note “Tree Screen” in the memo line. Wyuka Historical Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization, and any donations are tax deductible. Mail to: Wyuka Cemetery 3600 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510.
For more information, contact Sutton at 402-309-0341 or rsutton131@gmail.com.