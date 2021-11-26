Fairview Cemetery tree screen fundraiser underway

The Wyuka Historical Foundation, in association with Wyuka Cemetery and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, is planning a cooperative planting of an evergreen screen at Fairview Cemetery, which is located at 84th and Adams streets and managed by Wyuka Cemetery. The Wyuka Historical Foundation is leading fundraising efforts for the project.

Fairview’s narrow property boundaries led to selecting a planting site on Mahoney Golf Course directly adjacent to the cemetery. Planned are a diverse array of evergreen trees like pine, fir and spruce species located to fit the micro-climate and screen golf course maintenance facilities.

At the north end of Fairview, native shrubs will screen the dog park and add wildlife habitat. Mahoney Golf Course personnel will mow around and water the proposed trees, which have a smaller than usual-sized planting stock that assures quick establishment.