Editorial, 5/8: Faith leaders wrestle with big decisions

Nearly eight weeks ago, faith leaders everywhere looked into an abyss -- a virus-infected, shuttered world where social gathering, their stock in trade, was put on hold -- and found a new way to tend to their flocks, so to speak.
Most adjusted by conducting their Sunday services online -- adapting to a new normal of speaking not to live faces but into cameras inside empty sanctuaries. Other preachers used open fields, where people parked and listened to services through radio-transmitted sermons.
Remarkably, they found ways to deliver their messages while navigating Easter, Passover and Ramadan -- perhaps the most significant holidays for their respective religions.
And while some churches in other states drew national scorn for throwing chance to wind and holding their weekly services in spite of a global pandemic, Nebraska's faith community heeded the warnings and closed its doors.
They collectively made good decisions and acted responsibly, which doesn't surprise us, and instead deserves a belated tip of the hat. They relish the mission of getting the masses into heaven but have shown throughout this ordeal that they are in no rush to do so.
So now that we find ourselves on the verge of reopening society, churches are collectively considering the ways to proceed.
We have no idea what attendance will be like on Sunday when churches statewide get the go-ahead to begin inviting people back for weekly services, but we believe the faith community will continue to act responsibly.
These are precarious times. We've shut down a nation for the better part of the last two months in an effort to contain a virus that has infected more than a million and killed thousands.
In doing so, we've watched helplessly as more than 30 million people have lost jobs and thousands of small businesses found themselves on life-support.
Therein lies the impetus for America's virus-related divide. Without a vaccine, when is the right time to reopen?
It began slowly this week in Omaha. Lincoln's bars, restaurants and shops could begin to reopen next week, but Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has given no indication that will happen.
But what about the places of worship?
The U.S. Constitution mentions nothing about one's freedom to get a haircut or to place an order for fried cheese sticks, but it does specifically address religion and our rights to access it without government intervention. Churches were never closed; they were subject to the 10-person limit. But for the slippery-slope seers, any governmental incursion into religion is worrisome.
We see the conundrum. It's a sensitive topic. It's personal. And as such, we have to trust that when it's safe, our churches will take every precaution in making the well-being of their congregations the top priority -- no packed pews, hold the handshakes, cancel the collection plates.
That's the price to be paid for reopening, and few are likely to complain at the outset. It's a first step toward a return to normalcy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!