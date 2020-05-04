Editorial, 5/8: Faith leaders wrestle with big decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nearly eight weeks ago, faith leaders everywhere looked into an abyss -- a virus-infected, shuttered world where social gathering, their stock in trade, was put on hold -- and found a new way to tend to their flocks, so to speak.

Most adjusted by conducting their Sunday services online -- adapting to a new normal of speaking not to live faces but into cameras inside empty sanctuaries. Other preachers used open fields, where people parked and listened to services through radio-transmitted sermons.

Remarkably, they found ways to deliver their messages while navigating Easter, Passover and Ramadan -- perhaps the most significant holidays for their respective religions.

And while some churches in other states drew national scorn for throwing chance to wind and holding their weekly services in spite of a global pandemic, Nebraska's faith community heeded the warnings and closed its doors.

They collectively made good decisions and acted responsibly, which doesn't surprise us, and instead deserves a belated tip of the hat. They relish the mission of getting the masses into heaven but have shown throughout this ordeal that they are in no rush to do so.

So now that we find ourselves on the verge of reopening society, churches are collectively considering the ways to proceed.