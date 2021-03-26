Ed Love Quartet performs Friday

The Ed Love Quartet will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, April 2.
Ed Love is a graduate of Omaha Central High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, having earned a Bachelors degree in 1970 and a Master of Music degree in 1972.
In 1972 he was selected to the All-Star Band at the American Jazz Festival in Washington D.C. He has performed with many of the greats in jazz, including Clark Terry, Henry Mancini, Don Menza, Victor Lewis, John Fedchock, Bobby Watson and Jay McShann.
Love played clarinet in Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra for 25 years, with the Omaha Symphony for 12 years, and was principal clarinet in the Opera/Omaha orchestra for six years. A saxophonist with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra since 1978 and its music director since 1979, he has been a part of the music scene in Lincoln and Omaha for over 40 years. He taught instrumental music for 38 years, 32 of which were in Lincoln.
Love currently plays clarinet with the Lincoln Municipal Band and the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra, flute with Coro di Flauti, saxophone with Group Sax, and all of his instruments with his own jazz quartet. He can frequently be found in the orchestra pit for touring Broadway musicals at the Lied Center in Lincoln and the Orpheum Theater in Omaha.
The concert will feature Ed Love on saxophone; Peter Bouffard, guitar; Andy Hall, bass; and Greg Ahl, drums.
Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.
For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.