Eastridge Food Pantry: People helping people

The Eastridge Food Pantry began as a closet of food for those in need, and became a dedicated building that not only provided food, but sparked a coming together of people and organizations.

It started as a few canned goods stored in a closet in a church. And there it stayed for more than 20 years, with church members bringing items to be shared with those in need. It all began in 1971, when the Commodore Mariners, a fellowship group of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, acted on a desire to help people. Group members donated food, and then when they’d hear of a need, they delivered some of those food items. Hundreds were helped over the years.

As Eastridge members shared what they were doing, friends and other churches began to help as well. Eventually, the closet at Eastridge couldn’t hold everything, and a dedicated building was constructed on the church property. That expansion in 2000 helped foster not only increased service, but also the involvement of partner churches including Aldersgate United Methodist, First Evangelical Covenant, Good Shepherd Presbyterian, Heritage Presbyterian, Southwood Lutheran, Unitarian and Vine Congregational. These partner churches contribute food items and volunteer time to handle a variety of needs, and even provide some financial donations.

Tami Rembolt serves as volunteer director of the Eastridge Food Pantry (www.eastridge.org/serve/food-pantry). She leads a team of volunteers who receive deliveries and donations on Monday, stock the shelves on Tuesday and open the doors for distribution on Wednesday and Sunday afternoons.

Funds from Eastridge and the other partner churches, combined with donations from individuals and from residents of Eastmont Towers, help pay the expenses. But the need to expand the building and add accessibility and water service for sanitary reasons sent the volunteers searching for additional help. A significant grant from the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation helped meet the need.

“We took advantage of the need to modify operations during COVID-19 to do two things, said Rembolt. “First, using funds from the Presbyterian Foundation, we expanded the building, added water for sanitation purposes, and installed a ramp to help with access. And second, we started preparing boxes for families to drive by and pick up as well as scheduling times for people in the building. That’s helped reduce the pressure of having so many people in our building selecting their food.”

Rembolt grew up at Eastridge and remembers when the Food Pantry was just a few grocery items in a closet helping a few families each week. “And now here we are, in an expanded building, serving nearly 1,000 people in December alone,” she said.

Rembolt added that she’s aware many Kurdish and Yazidi families benefit from the Pantry.

“One Kurdish woman comes with her daughter each week,” she said. “She doesn’t speak much English, but she always lets us know how much she appreciates the food. And, each week she does a little something to thank the volunteers, like provide a thermos of tea or a note.”

A social worker with Lincoln Public Schools, Rembolt is well aware of the need for food among Lincoln families. She started her volunteer help with the Pantry when she returned to Lincoln from Missouri, and now finds herself in charge.

“We have some regular folks who come to the Pantry,” she said. “And we have some who suddenly find themselves challenged and in need of food. We tell people, if you need food, our Pantry is open. Just last Sunday, we had a woman come to the Pantry for the first time. She said she never thought she’d need help like this, but deeply appreciated the opportunity to pick up some food for her family.”

The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation (www.nebpresby.org), founded in 1958, helps support new and ongoing outreach activities of Presbyterian churches and organizations in Nebraska. In recent years, the Foundation has supported projects at summer camps, churches across the state, a variety of service organizations and cultural centers. Based in Lincoln, the Foundation is guided by a board including pastors and laypersons from around Nebraska.

One recent Tuesday at the Eastridge Food Pantry, Steve Taylor, Linda Taborek and Cheryl Ferree were busy stocking shelves in preparation for the next day’s distribution.

“What’s really meaningful,” noted Taylor, “is that the people who come to pick up what we have to offer are so grateful.”

“It is our payment,” added Taborek.

The three are just a portion of the large volunteer group that keeps the Pantry running.

“There’s not a single person being paid to do this,” Pastor Melodie Pointon Jones emphasized. “That’s what’s really amazing about this project that’s celebrated more than 50 years. It’s always been operated by volunteers. And, it’s connected us with other congregations in our community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0