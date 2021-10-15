Eastmont golf event raises over $51K for benevolent care

Thirty teams played in the Eastmont Foundation's 24th annual Golf Classic benefit tournament at Wilderness Ridge Country Club on Sept. 20, raising more than $51,000.

After expenses, proceeds will be used for benevolent care for seniors who have exhausted their financial resources and require assisted, long-term care or hospice care.

Greg Frayser, Blake Becher, Matt Slauson and Bobby Truhe, representing the Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather law firm, shot a 16-under-par 55 to win the championship flight.

"We are blessed that so many Eastmont friends, family, vendors and staff turn out to enjoy a fun day of golf while supporting a cause that truly helps individuals in need," said Scott Larson, Eastmont Foundation director of development.

This year’s Golf Classic was dedicated in memory of Kurt Kechely, who passed away shortly after last year’s tournament. Kechely was a senior financial planner, president and CEO of Kechely Wealth Management and a loyal Eastmont supporter and friend even before the inception of the Golf Classic.

The 25th anniversary Eastmont Golf Classic will be on Sept. 12, 2022, at Wilderness Ridge Country Club. To sponsor or participate in the tournament, contact Scott Larson at 402-486-2281, ScottL@EastmontLiving.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0