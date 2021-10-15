Drive-thru pork BBQ Oct. 24 at Waverly church

A drive-thru pork BBQ is planned for Sunday, Oct. 24, from 4:30-7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone St. in Waverly. Funds raised will benefit United Methodist Women missions.

The church will be serving adults a pork sandwich with homemade barbecue sauce, cheesy potatoes, homegrown corn and cookies. The children's meal consists of chicken tenders, mac and cheese, baby carrots and a cookie. Chicken tenders are also available for adult meals.

Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Take-out will be available on the south side of the church. No pre-registration necessary.

