Devotion to community service defines Waverly pastor’s work

About 9 miles north of Waverly off of a dirt road sits a small church and a pastor with a big heart.

Bethlehem Covenant Church’s senior pastor Dan Olson has become a source of inspiration for the church’s members to serve both the Lord and their community.

The church itself has been around for about 130 years, Olson said, and many members have been attending for decades and may have had family members who attended before them.

The congregation includes about 300 people from Waverly, Davey, Ceresco, Lincoln and Eagle and ranges from young families to older adults.

Olson came to Bethlehem Covenant about 10 years ago after a decadelong stint as a pastor in Alberta, Canada. It was a fun adventure, he said, but he was ready to be closer to family when he decided to interview for the pastor position.

The idea to apply to lead the little church in rural Nebraska came from a friend, Olson said.

“One of my friends had said, ‘There's this little church just outside of Lincoln, but it has a whole lot of potential to grow because there's some good folks in there that really want to do good things for their neighbors and the world,’” he said.