Decorate an ornament for Advent remembrance tree

Each year, Calvary Catholic Cemetery provides an outdoor Christmas tree on which members of the community can place ornaments in memory of their departed loved ones.

Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through Dec. 24, the public is invited to pick up a free ornament to decorate in memory of a loved one and return it to the Calvary Catholic Cemetery office at 3880 L St. A Calvary staff member will place your ornament on the Advent remembrance tree.

Ornaments can be added through Dec. 24 and will remain on the tree through Jan. 6, the feast of the Epiphany.

This year’s tree lighting service will be today, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

