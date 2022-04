The Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, associate minister at First-Plymouth Church, will present “Deconstructing Christianity" from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. This event is free and open to the public.

Pastor Huertas will facilitate beginning a conversation about how to reconstruct a more liberative, evolving and loving way of being Christian.

For more information about the church and its programs and services, see firstplymouth.org.

