Cuban Missile Crisis virtual concert set for Friday

The Cuban Missile Crisis band will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, March 5.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

The band includes three veteran performers -- Joey Gulizia, Michael Pujado and Matt Wallace.

Omaha native saxophonist Wallace toured with Maynard Ferguson to over 70 countries. He plays everything from jazz to rock to pop in a dozen local bands.

Pujado is a talented percussionist who was born in Santiago, Chile, but has been playing and teaching music in the United States for over 20 years.

Gulizia is a native of Omaha, where he has played music professionally since age 10. He has worked for the Nebraska Arts Council as an artist in schools from 1979 to the present. In 1996, he received the Governor's Arts Award for excellence in education. He has performed on many cruise ships and traveled extensively. He can be heard on jingles for TV and radio and on many CDs. Residency activities include a trip around the world with various percussion instruments, a look into the field of computer music, and a history of jazz.