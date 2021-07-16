Cross-country cyclists stop in Lincoln

The Journey of Hope North team of collegiate Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members from across the nation stopped in Lincoln on Wednesday as part of a 63-day, 3,700-mile cross-country journey from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco to Washington D.C.

The group of 22 cyclists and four crew members is one of two Journey of Hope teams that are dedicating their summer to reconnecting, through various shared experiences, with people with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement. These men are averaging 75 miles per day on their journey across the U.S.

Journey of Hope, organized by The Ability Experience, is a cycling trip that raises awareness and support for people with disabilities. Friendship visits along the route give team members opportunities to engage and develop friendships with the community members for whom they are riding.

On Wednesday, the team members arrived in Lincoln at their lodging location, St. Paul United Methodist Church, a Journey of Hope sponsor since 2004. Then they pedaled over to Christ United Methodist Church for a dinner sponsored by the Arc of Lincoln with a friendship visit. The team set off for Omaha Thursday morning.

Combined with corporate sponsorships, the two Journey of Hope teams will raise more than $400,000 and share a message of acceptance and inclusion for people with disabilities across the nation. The Ability Experience has raised over $20 million in its 44-year history.

